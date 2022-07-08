Fire danger level now ‘high’ in Klamath, Lake Counties

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The fire danger level in Klamath and Lake Counties officially increased to “high” Friday.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership said the fire danger level was set to “high” at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 8, on all federal, private, state, and county lands in Klamath and Lake Counties that are protected by SCOFMP. That means several restrictions will go into place. They include the following:

Smoking is prohibited while traveling, except in vehicles on improved roads.

Open fires are prohibited, including campfires, and charcoal, cooking and warming fires, except at designated locations. Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled fuels are allowed.

Chainsaw use is prohibited between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Chainsaw use is allowed at all other hours if the following firefighting equipment is present with each operating saw: one ax, one shovel and one 8-ounce or larger fire extinguisher. A fire watch also is required at least one hour following the use of each saw.

Use of motor vehicles, including motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, is prohibited, except on improved roads and for vehicle use by a landowner and employees of the landowner conducting activities associated with their livelihood. Landowners and their employees conducting activities related to their livelihood shall carry a shovel and 2 ½ pound fire extinguisher when operating ATVs off improved roads.

Possession of the following firefighting equipment is required while traveling in a motorized vehicle, except on state highways, county roads and driveways: one shovel and one gallon of water or one 2 ½ pounds or larger fire extinguisher, except for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles, which must be equipped with an approved spark arrestor in good working condition.

Use of all fireworks is prohibited.

Cutting, grinding and welding of metal are prohibited. For landowners and employees of the landowner on their land, while conducting activities associated with their livelihood, cutting, grinding and welding of metal is prohibited between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. At all other times, the area is to be cleared of flammable vegetation, and the following firefighting equipment is required: one ax, one shovel and one 2 ½ pounds or larger fire extinguisher in good working order.

For more information on restrictions, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx .