Fire zone city ordinance on hold

Ashland, Ore. – Ashland city council put a new ordinance on hold that would classify all of the city as a fire zone. If approved it aims to reduce wildfire risk in the city.
The ordinance would require any new homes or buildings in the Ashland area to meet certain safety requirements, such as the type of materials that can be used for new construction.
And for any resident who’s concerned about a hike in insurance, the city says its spoken to different agencies that assure them it’s nothing to worry about.
“They don’t pay as much attention to zoning and local municipalities are doing like ours, so if people see rises its because of regional trends and home losses,” Forest Division Chief, Chris Chambers said.
The ordinance would also ban flammable plants across the city, to ensure that any existing or future homes would be safe from the spread of any future fires. City council will revisit the ordinance on the 18th.
