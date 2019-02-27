Firefighters bust through car illegally parked near hydrant in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A California driver made a costly mistake by parking in front of a fire hydrant.
Anaheim Fire and Rescue said on Tuesday morning, a residential fire broke out on North West Street. There was only one nearby fire hydrant, which had a car illegally parked in front of it.
Once crews discovered the fire was active, they were forced to break the back windows of the car so they could connect a fire hose to an engine.
Crews were able to put the fire in about 15 minutes.
According to Anaheim Fire and Rescue, the incident serves as an example of why people shouldn’t park in front of hydrants. “A few people have asked, ‘Why not run the hose over, under or around the car?’ If that was really a feasible alternative we wouldn’t need ‘no parking’ zones in front of fire hydrants,” crews said.
Firefighters said they’re sharing details about the incident to educate, not humiliate the driver.