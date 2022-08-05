Firefighters make progress on ‘Wards Creek Fire’ near Rogue River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.─ Firefighters working the ‘Wards Creek Fire’ made excellent progress overnight, completely lining the perimeter and beginning mop-up.

It’s located in the hills above the 3,100 block of Wards Creek Road, east of Rogue River.

The fire is burning on 17 acres of BLM and private land.

During Wednesday’s day shift, a firefighter suffered a heat-related illness and was taken to the hospital.

Today, three 20-person crews and other resources are on the scene.

Smoke may be visible while mop-up operations continue.

No structures are threatened at this time.