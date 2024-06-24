Fireworks on sale in southern Oregon

OREGON – Fireworks are officially on sale as of Sunday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is urging Oregonians to keep fireworks legal and safe to reduce the risk of starting a fire.

Some local governments have fireworks sales or use restrictions in place. Oregonians should check their local regulations and follow them during the Fourth of July.

The OSFM says be prepared, be safe, be responsible and be aware when lighting fireworks.

