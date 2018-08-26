Five Guys looking to hire 60 new employees

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you’re looking for a new job, we’re just a couple weeks away from several new restaurants opening at the south gateway center in south Medford.
The owners of the new Five Guys location in Medford say they plan to open around September 15th.
They’ll be holding job interviews Monday and Tuesday at the Medford Armory from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
“We have our management team filled and we’re working on getting shift managers and crews. We will get them trained and get the store ready to go,” said Mel Garges, franchise co-owner of the new Five Guys.
They’re looking to hire about 60 team members.
A second Mod Pizza and Chipotle restaurant is also set to open soon nearby.
You can fill out applications now on their websites.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a Communications degree. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling.