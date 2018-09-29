Five Guys open for business

MEDFORD, Ore. — Employees are flipping dozens of burgers every minute as crowds flock to the new Five Guys in Medford.
It opened its doors at 11 a.m Friday.
Dozens of burger lovers lined up ahead of time for the grand opening.
One of the first people in line tells NBC5 News he enjoys the endless options and fresh choices.
“Had Five Guys on the east coast for the first time and by far they’re the best–so really excited to get right in,” said James Nagel.
South Medford joins 15 other Five Guy’s locations in the state.
If you are hoping to beat the long lines, you can also order online.
