Flu season is here; time to get vaccinated

the state, which is 40 thousand less than this time last year.
Seven people have already tested positive for the flu.
“Kids that are in school, their parents, older adults but even health care providers, we really want them to get there vaccines for the flu during October so that everyone is protected as much as possible,” Tanya Phillips, Program Manager of Jackson County Public Health.
The Oregon Health Authority reports all of the positive tests have been for influenza A.
Last year at this time, there were 14 positive cases of the flu. That number tripled one week later.
Flu season typically starts in November and peaks around December and January.
The CDC recommends that you get your flu vaccine by the end of October. It takes two weeks to develop the antibodies for the virus.
