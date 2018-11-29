Fog sees delays at Medford Airport

MEDFORD, Ore. — As winter approaches, fog is beginning to become an issue at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.
Medford officials said three to five flights have been delayed this week due to fog.
The airport uses a fog seeding machine called CASPER, which helps clouds become more efficient in putting rain on the ground. Airport officials said due to temperatures not being cold enough, they couldn’t use it.
“In order to use CASPER or any type of fogging equipment or material, the fog has to below freezing–3o degrees or lower,” said Debbie Smith, Deputy Director with Rogue Valley International Medford Airport.
Airport officials are reminding passengers to check their flight status ahead of time to ensure they’re aware of any changes.
They warn there will be more foggy days to come this fall and winter.
