Ford halts production of F-150 pickup trucks

(NBCNC) – Ford has halted all production of its most-profitable and best-selling vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck series.

The suspension comes after a fire crippled a supply plant that makes key components for the F-Series pickups.

The F-150 accounted for more than a quarter of Ford’s sales last year.

Thousands of workers will be temporarily laid off due to the shutdown.

Ford believes the impact of the disruption will be short-term and is working with the supplier to shift production elsewhere.

Last month, Ford sold more than 73,000 F-series pickups with a majority being the F-150 model.

The F-150 has been America’s best-selling truck for 40 years.

