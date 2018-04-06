Ford recalls almost 350,000 vehicles

Ford is recalling nearly 350,000 vehicles in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico for a transmission issue.
The recall covers some 2018 Ford F-150 pickups and 2018 Expeditions with 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Ford says the problem involves a clip that locks the gear shift cable to the transmission.
In some of the affected vehicles, the clip could come loose, which could result in the car moving after the driver has shifted into park and removed the keys.
The company says it is aware of one reported accident and one injury related to the problem.
Owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified the week of April 16th.
Dealerships will inspect vehicles to make sure the clip was installed correctly and make necessary repairs for free.
Also covered under the recall are 2018 F-650 and F-750 trucks with six speed transmissions.