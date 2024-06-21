MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News is hearing there’s a possibility the former Asante nurse, charged with second-degree assault, may post bail.

Dani Marie Schofield faces 44 counts of second-degree assault, in connection with the alleged drug diversion case at Asante. During her arraignment last Thursday, her bail was set at $4 million but as is standard, she only needs to pay 10% of it to be released. According to Jackson County Court documents, there was an incoming wire transfer on Tuesday. The Jackson County website says bails posted by wire can take up to three working days to process.

A local law firm, handling many of the civil lawsuits of the potential victims, said their clients have been contacted by the DA’s office, notifying them of Schofield’s possible release. David deVilleneuve, with Schlesinger & deVilleneuve said,

My clients are calling me, and they’re concerned about it, and there’s different responses. Some people are very sad and there’s tears about that, and they want justice; as everyone does. And some people are confused and don’t understand why that’s happening. Some people are angry and justifiably so.

At this time, Schofield is still listed as an ‘adult in custody’ in the Jackson County jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

