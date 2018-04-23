Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care

HOUSTON, Texas – Just days after laying his wife to rest, Former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care, CNN reports.
Bush entered a Houston hospital Sunday morning due to an infection that spread to his bloodstream, which can be life-threatening.
A source close to the former president reported he was in critical condition.
Spokesman Jim McGrath said in part, “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”
