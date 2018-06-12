Four children killed in Orlando standoff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A man who police say shot an officer before barricading himself in an Orlando, Florida apartment killed the four children he had been holding hostage before killing himself, police said Monday.
Orlando police Chief John Mina said at a press conference just before midnight that the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., was found dead in a closet when officers entered the apartment nearly 24 hours after the standoff began.
Mina said officers tried to offer one of their phones to Lindsey, whose phone had spotty service, and saw that one of the children had been killed. Authorities entered the apartment around 9 p.m. hoping to rescue the others but all were found dead.
The children with Lindsey were ages 1, 6, 10 and 12, Mina said. Two of them were Lindsey’s children and two belonged to his girlfriend, who called police Sunday night.
