Four vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 5 for couple hours

MEDFORD, Ore. – All lanes are open after a four-vehicle crash has shut down I-5 tonight. Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a crash tonight on northbound I-5 on the viaduct in Medford.
The crash involved four vehicles including a commercial truck and is blocking the northbound * right-hand side lane. The highway was closed for a couple hours but is reopen tonight. The crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story stay with NBC5 News for details as we continue to learn more.
