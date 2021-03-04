Four-years later the family of Williams missing woman is still looking for answers

WILLIAMS, Ore. – It’s been 4 years since the disappearance of a Williams woman. Now her family is raising the reward to $50,000 for anyone with information leading to her recovery and/ or the arrest and conviction of any responsible party.
47-year-old Kim Mericle was last seen in the Grants pass-Williams area.
While her car was found in Grants Pass, her family said there are still many missing pieces in her case.
“Kim has a ton of people who love her. So having that community has helped us continue forward in the last four years. We never stopped. We were never stalled, we continue to move forward every year,” said Caitlyn Baird, Private Investigator.
If you have any information on her disappearance, call Oregon State police.
