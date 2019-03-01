Home
Fundraiser to be held for local animal group

Fundraiser to be held for local animal group

Top Stories , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local animal group that saved hundreds of animals from the Camp Fire and several other wildfires last year is holding a fundraiser this weekend.

Heavenly Animal Rescue Team and Services is hosting a “Meet & Eat” to raise funds to help with the cost of their rescues.

The event will be on Sunday, March 3rd at the Hometown Buffet restaurant in Medford.

People will get a chance to meet some of the rescued animals. Every dollar will go towards an animal in need.

Breakfast tickets (8:00 a.m- 11:00 a.m.) are selling for $10. Lunch and dinner tickets (11:30 a.m. -8:00 p.m.) are $15.

Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.  For more information, call  541-690-9776.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »