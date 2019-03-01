Fundraiser to be held for local animal group

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local animal group that saved hundreds of animals from the Camp Fire and several other wildfires last year is holding a fundraiser this weekend.
Heavenly Animal Rescue Team and Services is hosting a “Meet & Eat” to raise funds to help with the cost of their rescues.
The event will be on Sunday, March 3rd at the Hometown Buffet restaurant in Medford.
People will get a chance to meet some of the rescued animals. Every dollar will go towards an animal in need.
Breakfast tickets (8:00 a.m- 11:00 a.m.) are selling for $10. Lunch and dinner tickets (11:30 a.m. -8:00 p.m.) are $15.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information, call 541-690-9776.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]