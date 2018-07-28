Gardner Complex Fire update

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Garner Complex Fire is currently the largest fire burning in Southern Oregon right now.
At a meeting Saturday, officials say the spread has reached 29,039 acres.
It grew almost 4,000 acres in the last 24 hours.
The fire is now 27-percent contained with full containment expected by August 7th.
“The big problem we’ve been having is spots. Spot fires coming over the line. We’ve been able to throw a lot of resources at that when it happens. Both air resources and ground resources,” Justin de Ruyter, Public Information Officer for the Garner Complex Fire said.
Cost of the fire is 23.7 million dollars.
With over 2,500 fire personnel working to put the fire out, they’re are still 1,500 and 88 structures threatened.
No homes have been lost as of Saturday night.