Gathering in Downtown Ashland against Antisemitism

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today in Downtown Ashland, Rogue Valley Jewish community members hosted a gathering to take a stand against antisemitism.

Hundreds of people listened in as different clergy members and city officials spoke about the challenges that the Jewish community faces.

This comes in as the cities of Medford and Ashland made official proclamations against antisemitism, as national statistics show it’s on the rise.

In Medford’s proclamation, Mayor Randy Sparacino recognized today as the first day of Antisemitism Awareness Week.

But the community leaders also made it clear, that they’re not just stopping at city proclamations.

Emily Simon said, “what we want to do is to use this energy and to use the fact that the cities of Medford and Ashland were brave enough to go ahead and start the process to take it forward and get a statewide proclamation against antisemitism. 31 states in this nation have them and Oregon does not, and we think it’s time to change that.”

Antisemitism awareness week continues until November 25th.

It’s designed to recognize and overcome intolerance and indifference toward the Jewish communities.

