GingerBread Jubilee returns

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Craterian Theater’s annual GingerBread Jubilee is back.
Gingerbread creations were sold at the James Collier GingerBread Jubilee Gala Dinner & Auction on Friday, November 22nd, and are on display at the theatre (November 23-25th). Bakers made and decorated gingerbread houses using all edible materials.
Kate Sharbono won first place in the adult division with her masterpiece, “Under the sea.” The handmade display referenced 21 different movies.
“This is just a really fun time of year,” said Sharbono. “I think about it all year long and just again what it does for the community, what it does for the theatre, it’s just a lot of fun and being able to see everybody’s smiling faces is really fun.”
It’s the biggest fundraiser for the Craterian Theater. The non-profit said they raised nearly $30,000 last year.
More information about the GingerBread Jubilee can be found at www.craterian.org.
Admission: $3
Saturday, November 23, 10 am to 6 pm
Sunday, November 24, 10 am to 6 pm
Monday, November 25, 10 am to 4 pm
Craterian Theater at The Collier Center for the Performing Arts
23 S Central Ave.
Medford, OR 97501
