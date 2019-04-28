Home
Girl Scouts gather for STEM Day in Medford

Girl Scouts gather for STEM Day in Medford

Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — More than 150 people celebrated Girl Scout STEM Day in Medford Saturday.  I was the first event of its kind in Medford.

“It’s a hands-on opportunity for them to engage in science, technology, engineering, and math, and this is one of those excellent opportunities,” Shannon Joseph, STEM program specialist said.

The event featured a meet and greet with wildlife safari animals, 3D printing, a live beehive and much more.

“There’s an underrepresentation of women in STEM fields,” Joseph said.  “Getting involved in STEM is a great way to allow girls to discover, connect, and take action and really see a future for themselves in those far-reaching fields.”

Organizers said they hope to return next year.

The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington serves 14,500 girl members and more than 8,000 adult members throughout Oregon.

If you would like to know more information, please click here. 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »