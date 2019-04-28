Girl Scouts gather for STEM Day in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — More than 150 people celebrated Girl Scout STEM Day in Medford Saturday. I was the first event of its kind in Medford.
“It’s a hands-on opportunity for them to engage in science, technology, engineering, and math, and this is one of those excellent opportunities,” Shannon Joseph, STEM program specialist said.
The event featured a meet and greet with wildlife safari animals, 3D printing, a live beehive and much more.
“There’s an underrepresentation of women in STEM fields,” Joseph said. “Getting involved in STEM is a great way to allow girls to discover, connect, and take action and really see a future for themselves in those far-reaching fields.”
Organizers said they hope to return next year.
The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington serves 14,500 girl members and more than 8,000 adult members throughout Oregon.
