Girls got STEM

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A special camp coming up this summer at Oregon Tech could help give young women an inside track at careers in science and technology.

The week-long camp is a first for Oregon Tech.

“This is our first year that we’re going to hold a residential STEM camp for girls,” Oregon Tech’s Ashley Van Essen said. “It’s called ‘Girls got STEM.'”

The camp is directed by Grace Rusth. She said, “It’s hosted by Oregon Tech female faculty and staff, space for 50 girls here on campus, living in the residential hall.”

“STEM” stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Most of the jobs coming up are primarily in the STEM field.” Rusth explained. “It’s computers, it’s engineering, it’s anything working with technology.”

NBC5 asked Rusth why the camp is for women only. She replied, “Because we saw a need both on our campus, and in the greater collegiate arena that there’s not many women in STEM as there is men.”

Van Essen pointed out that with recent emphasis, those numbers are changing. “There are more women who are getting into the STEM careers, and we’re really excited that we have a lot of programs going on in high schools.”

The camp will run from August 5th through the 11th, for girls aged 15 through 18.

Rusth said early registrations are recommended, given the level of early interest. “I’ve got probably 7 to 10, just between colleagues and friend’s children that have said, ‘What is this camp? It has your name on it. Can I go?'”

The $495 cost for the camp includes a room, meals, and all related materials and events.

You’ll find details and registration information here:  oit.edu/girls-stem

