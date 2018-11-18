“Go Vets” program make it easier for veterans to get around

MEDFORD, Ore. —The “Go Vets” program helps local veterans find ways of getting around.
The program’s focus is on giving vets accessibility to healthcare services, employment opportunities, and recreational activities.
More than 350 veterans currently use the service.
“A lot of veterans were missing their medical appointments and job opportunities as well as recreational opportunities to get reintegrated into the community so we want to show them the resources that are available to them here,” said Bryan Simpson, Veterans Travel Trainer with RVTD.
Veterans learn to ride RVTD’s fixed-route system and how to travel safely and independently.
For more information, click HERE.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”