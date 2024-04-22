Good Samaritan, U.S. Coast Guard rescue stranded paddle boarder

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A paddle boarder who got stranded off the coast at Sunset Beach Friday is now safe after the help of a good Samaritan.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. Friday to assist the U.S. Coast Guard to locate the paddle boarder who was stranded on a sand bar.
A Coos County Deputy reported the location and saw the woman was stuck out past the rocks. He then reported her location to the U.S. Coast Guard, who along with a nearby kayaker were able to rescue the woman and get her to safety.
