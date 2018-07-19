Gov. Kate Brown declares statewide wildfire emergency

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has issued a statewide wildfire emergency, meaning the Oregon National Guard has been activated to assist firefighters across the state.
The governor’s deceleration allows the Oregon Department of Forestry to take advantage of resources from the Oregon National Guard and other state agencies. At the request of ODF, several National Guard Aviation Units will begin assisting the agency with aerial spotting, as well as water drops. A medical evacuation helicopter is also on standby.
Ground troops have not yet been requested, but the National Guard said they are available if wildfire conditions worsen.
