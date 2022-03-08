Governor Brown declares a ‘State of Drought Emergency’ in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Drought Emergency in Klamath County Monday.

Governor Brown said, “I have issued a drought declaration for Klamath County, the first this year and nearly a month earlier than last year. It is already clear from snowpack and streamflow numbers: this will be another difficult year. I am committed to dedicating state resources to help.”

The declaration allows the county more resources to help fight the drought conditions.

The full State of Emergency order can be viewed at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/eo/eo_22-02.pdf