Governor Brown declares a ‘State of Drought Emergency’ in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. โ€“ Governor Kate Brown declared a State of Drought Emergency in Klamath County Monday.

Governor Brown said, “I have issued a drought declaration for Klamath County, the first this year and nearly a month earlier than last year. It is already clear from snowpack and streamflow numbers: this will be another difficult year. I am committed to dedicating state resources to help.โ€

The declaration allows the county more resources to help fight the drought conditions.

The full State of Emergency order can be viewed at https://www.oregon.gov/gov/eo/eo_22-02.pdf