Governor Kate Brown invokes the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Garner Complex Fire

Moro, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the Garner Complex Fire.
The Garner Complex is composed of several fires in Jackson and Josephine County. So far, the fire has burned 6,382 acres and is 8% contained.
Governor Brown made the declaration just before 6 Saturday morning while traveling to the Substation Fire burning near the Dalles.
“Wildfires are burning across the state and several are concentrated in one area spanning Jackson and Josephine counties. With weather conditions helping these fires grow quickly, I have invoked an emergency declaration to make more state resources available to the fire crews on the front lines,” Governor Brown said.
“I ask Oregonians to remember that preventing wildfires is critical this year. Be cautious and honor all burn bans, and keep our fire crews in your thoughts as they fight to protect our communities and the landscapes that surround them.”
The Governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize resources to assist local resources battling the fire.