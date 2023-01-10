Governor Tina Kotek officially declares ‘homelessness state of emergency’

SALEM, Ore. – One day after officially taking office, Governor Tina Kotek issued three executive orders to tackle Oregon’s homelessness crisis.

The governor set a statewide housing production goal of 36,000 per year, declared a “homelessness state of emergency, and directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness in all areas of the state.

“This housing construction goal is ambitious because Oregonians are demanding bold solutions to address this crisis,” said Governor Kotek. “I set this target to reflect the level of the need that exists, knowing that we will not get there overnight, or even in one year. But we will ramp up over time and keep pushing for partnerships that will increase housing construction as much as possible to start meeting the needs of more Oregonians.”

View Executive Order No. 23-04 here.

View Executive Order No. 23-02 here.

View Executive Order No. 23-03 here.