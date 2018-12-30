GPDPS arrest juvenile for assault, strangulation among other charges

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety has arrested a 13-year-old boy for assault and strangulation along with other charges on Saturday just before 6 P.M.
On December 29th, GPDPS received a 911 call from the mother of the suspect who said she had been assaulted by her son. Police say they could hear the boy in the background of the call, yelling and breaking things inside the home.
Officers responded to the call, and when they arrived the boy had armed himself with a samurai sword and was locked in his bedroom. Police tried to talk him into surrendering peacefully, but he refused and made threats to the officers. Police say they believed he also had more weapons in the room with him.
Police say they deployed “chemical munitions” into the room to prevent any harm or loss of life to either the suspect or the officers.
After a short while, the boy exited the room and surrendered to police. He was later arrested for assault IV, strangulation, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and interfering with a peace officer.
There were no injuries to the boy or the officers in this incident. The boy was checked by medical personnel and has now been lodged at the juvenile justice center tonight on the listed charges.
