GPDPS investigates the death of a man and woman at Motel Six

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is investigating two deaths in the motel six earlier this afternoon.

GPDPS says they received a phone call from motel employees, who say they found two people inside one of the rooms, who they believed were dead. Maintenance workers forced open the door allowing officers entry into the room.

Once inside, the officers found a man and a woman — both dead. As of tonight, they don’t know the cause of death. The incident is being investigated as a potential drug overdose.

