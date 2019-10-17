Grants Pass city council considers offers for River Road Reserve

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — 210 acres of land in Grants Pass may soon be sold despite protests from the community.
Grants Pass city council heard from two bidders at Wednesday’s city council meeting — TMB Racing and Fort Vannoy Farms. Many people are upset about the potential sale of the land and they let councilors know.
“To me, the proposals you received so far don’t show any quote compelling vision for the property,” one community member said.
“This was a piece of property that was bought for expansive uses in the future, let’s not squander it now,” another said.
The two have very different proposals for what to do with the land, but they may have to work together in order to secure the deal with the city. The city council will hear more about the proposals and options at a private city council session but can not make an official vote until a public meeting.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.