Home
Grants Pass city council vote delays Rogue Retreat tiny home project

Grants Pass city council vote delays Rogue Retreat tiny home project

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass city council vote delays a new tiny home project for the city’s homeless this week. Rogue Retreat is one of the partners on this new housing project, and they say now they’re going back to the drawing board.

Wednesday, the mayor broke a tie to defeat an ordinance that would create a transitional housing code to allow the Foundry Village to get off the ground.

The project is a collaboration with rogue retreat, all-care and some grants pass residents for a group of tiny homes on foundry street. According to Rogue Retreat, the city councilors voted the project down due to concerns about sewage and septic systems. The nonprofit is now working to change its plans to address the councilors’ concerns.

“It’s unfortunate that it didn’t pass at that moment, but understanding that often times, as cities are looking at different municipal codes sometimes the first reading, doesn’t always go through,” Rogue Retreat Development Director, Matt Vorderstrasse said.

They say Medford’s Hope Village took about a year to get up and running including time educating and presenting the plan for tiny homes to the city council. Rogue Retreat says it will present an amended plan during the city council’s workshop Monday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »