Grants Pass city councilors discuss amendment that would pay some city officials

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is exploring the possibility of paying elected city officials.
On Monday, the city council discussed an amendment that would pay some city officials. The mayor and each councilor would receive about $1,000 a month.
Currently, no southern Oregon mayors or city councilors in any city are paid.
“Some people in the community felt that it was appropriate to provide some payment in an effort to recruit and retain talented government officials,” said City Attorney Mark Bartholomew.
No decision has been made. The city will continue the discussion and make a decision before summer on whether to put it on the November 2019 ballot.
