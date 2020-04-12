Grants Pass Department of Public Safety looking for missing teen

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing teenager.
Sierra Sunshine Porter left her home at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office took the missing person report at that time and entered Porter into LEDS/NCIC as a missing person. On Saturday, April 11, 2020, it was learned Sierra was staying in the Grants Pass Area.
The investigation confirmed Sierra was observed in the area of Panoramic Loop in SE Grants Pass on April 10th. Sierra goes by “Sunshine”, her middle name. She is asthmatic and requires an inhaler. The septum piercing in her nose is current and the photograph of her in the blue sweater and multi-colored leggings is the most recent photograph of her.
If you have any information you’re asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
