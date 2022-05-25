Grants Pass Detectives arrest knifepoint robbery suspect

Grants Pass, Ore.—On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Grants Pass Police say after an intensive investigation, they’ve arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint Monday afternoon.

Police say on Monday, May 23, 2022, Durham threatened the woman with a knife, took her purse and contents, and fled the scene in a waiting vehicle.

The victim was not seriously injured.

GPPD arrested Xavier Bruce Durham, 22, for 1st-degree Robbery, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, 2nd-degree Theft, and Menacing.

Durham is currently in the Josephine County Jail.

The Grants Pass Police Department says they would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone having information about this robbery is asked to contact the GPPD at (541) 450-6260.