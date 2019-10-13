Grants Pass man arrested after police say the man assaulted a woman, stole a cellphone

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass man is in custody after assaulting a woman and stealing a cell phone in front of the 7/11 Saturday morning.
Police responded to a report of an assault in front of the 7/11 on Sixth street around 6:30 Saturday. They say a woman had been punched by the suspect, Brian Thornburg, and a cellphone had been stolen according to police.
When the police arrived, Thornburg had a knife and was making threats to stab the woman and chased after her. They say he fled from the area, but police quickly located him in the area of 8th and M streets. Police took Thornburg into custody and took the knife as evidence.
Thornburg is currently lodged in the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges included robbery and assault among others.
