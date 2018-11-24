Grants Pass man lunges across Rogue Valley for a cause

Chris Walker will be lunging from Rogue River to Grants Pass non-stop beginning Friday at midnight. That’s around 13,500 lunges. He said he hopes to raise funds for health workshops for youth and set a new world record.
“I’m doing this for the kids,” said Walker. “Just working with them and telling them they can be anything and just showing that hard work pays off. You can’t just wish it, you got to work for it and that’s the big goal… to show that it’s possible and to teach the youth about healthy food.”
Walker will be lunging out of his front door and will finish at DUO GYM Strength & Aesthetics in Grants Pass. He should reach his destination between one and three o’clock Saturday afternoon.
If you’ll like to donate to help fund his workshop, please click HERE.
