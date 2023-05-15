Grants Pass police investigate apparent murder at Riverside Park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police say they’re investigating a murder that happened Sunday evening at a Grants Pass park.

At about 8:00 p.m. on May 14, several people called 911 to report a shooting that happened at Riverside Park.

The Grants Pass Police Department said officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He did not survive.

Eventually, the suspect was found in a blue vehicle at the north end of Grants Pass. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Charles J. Smith, was detained without incident.

GPPD said, “Based on preliminary information, it is believed both the decedent and Smith were utilizing Riverside Park to rest overnight.”

Smith was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The identity of the person who died will not be released until his family has been notified.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.