Grants Pass Police investigate shooting at church

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is looking for any suspects involved in a shooting at Parkway Christian Church on Sunday.
Officers said two to four shots were fired during the time the church was holding its services around 10 a.m. The gunshots hit a window on the second floor of the church and a nearby tree.
The church was placed on lockdown for some time. No injuries were reported.
Officers said there was no prior threat to the church before.
Police said they believe the shots were coming from a vehicle driving on the parkway.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
