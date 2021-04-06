Grants Pass restaurant fined for COVID-19 violations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Another Southern Oregon business was fined for alleged COVID-19 violations.
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said Gold Miner Restaurant in Grants Pass was fined $17,900 for “willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order limiting the capacity of indoor dining to zero in an ‘extreme risk’ county.”
The restaurant reportedly allowed indoor dining for between mid-February and mid-March.
According to state officials, the owner of Gold Miner Restaurant knew she was violating rules against indoor dining.
“Most employers continue to comply with workplace health and safety standards that are specifically designed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Yet, some have insisted on a different path, one that potentially puts workers at risk,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “In those cases, we will continue to seek accountability through our enforcement work.”
The employer has one month to appeal the decision.