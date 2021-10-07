Grants Pass road closures due to marching band competition

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — This Saturday, October 9, from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9th Street will be closed to through traffic from Wharton Drive to Madrone Street.
The city of Grants Pass said traffic will be diverted east onto Wharton and Madrone. During that same time period, the westbound lane of A Street from 9th Street to Dean Drive will be closed. Traffic will be diverted south via Dean and Baker drives. Dean Drive will be closed from 8th to A Street. Flint Street will be closed to through traffic at A Street. Detours will be in place.
These closures are in place to accommodate the Pride of the Northwest Marching Band Competition at Grants Pass High School. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
