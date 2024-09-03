Grants Pass teen gets over five years in prison in Medford shooting case

MEDFORD, Ore.- A Grants Pass teen is going to prison after being found guilty last week of second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

18-year-old Joseph Lopez shot 17-year-old Andrew Ramirez eight times outside Medford’s Buffalo Wild Wings last December. He was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of 70 months or almost six years in prison under a Measure 11 sentence.

Lopez was charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault. The charges are merged because they are both related to the same act.

Upon his release, Lopez will also get three years of post-prison supervision.

“This has been an event that has effected Mr. Ramirez and will effect Mr. Ramirez for the rest of his life,” said Senior Deputy DA, Marissa LeRitz, “he’s never going to live the life he was otherwise able to lead. He’s both physically, mentally and emotionally effected by the events of December first.”

LeRitz says the victim, Andrew Ramirez, is in recovery, is able to walk and that he started school Tuesday for the first time since the shooting.

