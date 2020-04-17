Grants Pass woman puts on parade for mother’s 80th birthday

Denise Dillard said her family had a huge celebration planned for her mother, Carol’s 80th birthday. Due to coronavirus, the party wasn’t possible, but Denise said she wasn’t going to let her mother celebrate alone.
“We thought when we were about to leave the house that there were about seven people that were going to be joining us,” Dillard said. “When we got there there were about 22 people.”
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.