Grants Pass woman puts on parade for mother’s 80th birthday

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A local woman’s 80th birthday was going to be spent in solitude, that was until her daughter stepped in and took matters into her own hands.

Denise Dillard said her family had a huge celebration planned for her mother, Carol’s 80th birthday. Due to coronavirus, the party wasn’t possible, but Denise said she wasn’t going to let her mother celebrate alone.

“We thought when we were about to leave the house that there were about seven people that were going to be joining us,” Dillard said. “When we got there there were about 22 people.”

Denise said she didn’t even realize that her mother knew that many people, but was happy they all got to celebrate with her together.

