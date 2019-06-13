Grass fire contained with help from neighbors

MEDFORD, Ore. – A fire sparked in a front yard during the peak of the heat Wednesday. The neighborhood sprang into action, stopping what could have quickly become a disaster.
“I was driving down the road and I looked out and saw a little plume of smoke and by the time I could park my car two houses down it had just engulfed in the trees,” Resident, Julie Fort said.
Firefighters weren’t the only first responders to a small grass fire Wednesday afternoon on Corona Avenue in Medford.
“I ran over to a house, grabbed hoses, other neighbors grabbed hoses we connected them all,” Fort said.
With help from neighbors and a quick response from fire crews, the fire was contained before any homes were damaged.
“Between three other residents and myself, shovels, hoses, we did what we could till the fire department got here very quickly,” she said.
Although the cause isn’t known yet, with hot temperatures and grass drying out authorities say you should be extra careful during the summer months.
“The sparks from that car or exhaust or cigarettes in dry grass or anything of that nature can really be devastating to a community, so everyone really needs to take steps to be preventive for fires,” Melissa Cano with Medford Fire-Rescue said.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.