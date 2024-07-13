Grass fire on South Riverside Avenue in Medford

Posted by Maximus Osburn July 13, 2024

 

MEDFORD, Ore. – At around 6 p.m Friday, a grass fire broke out on South Riverside Avenue.

Medford Fire Department responded to calls of a fire that was spreading quickly, near the train tracks behind Hawaiian Hut and Jimmy John’s. Calls reported the flames were as high as the buildings and were catching onto the nearby trees.

Firefighters were able to respond quickly and put out the fire. Jimmy John’s employees were among the first to report the fire. Assistant manager, Brandon Pinan said,

“I was over there slicing some turkey, doing my normal routine. And then I look around at my coworkers and they’re like, ‘yeah, it smells weird.’ And so like I open the oven and I’m like, ‘is something in here burning?’ And look out this window right here, and billowing smoke. We called [911], made sure everyone got out of the building and waited for the fire department to arrive and do their job and make sure everyone was safe.”

No word on the cause of the fire at this time.

