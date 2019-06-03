Home
Great Clips to offer free haircuts to cancer survivors tomorrow

MEDFORD, Ore.– Great Clips is showing love and support for cancer survivors the best it knows how by offering free haircuts at any of its salons.

June is National Cancer Survivor Month. The company will be holding its annual event tomorrow, June 4.

Hair stylists will offer free cuts to survivors all day long. They say it’s not only rewarding to give back but it’s also a day that empowers the survivors themselves.

“To be able to show that we care and to be able to offer them something to let them know that we’re happy they made it through, that is a pretty neat thing,” said Samantha Devey, a hair stylist with Great Clips.

All Great Clips location in southern Oregon will be participating. Devey estimates they’ll do anywhere between 100 – 200 haircuts. To get a free cut, just let the stylists know you’re a cancer survivor.

You can also check-in at GreatClips.com or walk in. No appointments will be made.

