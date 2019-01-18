Josephine County Public Works Department replace old guard rails on Galice Road

Old guard rails are being removed and replaced with new ones. JRT Construction started working on the project on January 2nd. Expect delays from milepost 1 through milepost 15 of up to 20 minutes.
Construction is expected to be completed by March 15th. If you are traveling in the area, crews are advising drivers to slow down through the work zones.
For more information, contact the Josephine County Public Works Department at (541) 474-5460.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”