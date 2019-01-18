Josephine County Public Works Department replace old guard rails on Galice Road

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —Josephine County Public Works Department is improving road safety on Galice Road.

Old guard rails are being removed and replaced with new ones.  JRT Construction started working on the project on January 2nd.  Expect delays from milepost 1 through milepost 15 of up to 20 minutes.

Construction is expected to be completed by March 15th. If you are traveling in the area, crews are advising drivers to slow down through the work zones.

For more information, contact the Josephine County Public Works Department at (541) 474-5460.

