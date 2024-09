CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State Gymnastics is honoring one of its own.

Gymnast Jade Carey is being welcomed back to campus in style after securing two medals at the Paris Olympics, including team gold.

Carey also took gold in 2020 in Tokyo for her floor exercise. She’s sure to set even more records this year for Oregon State’s Gymnastics team.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.