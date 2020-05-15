Gyms allowed to reopen under Oregon’s phase one plan

GRANTS PASS — While gyms are allowed to open beginning tomorrow, locally-owned gyms tell us they’re not rushing back.
Club Northwest in Grants Pass says there still isn’t enough information about what is and isn’t safe to do for gyms. It wants to keep its members and staff safe, so it’s going above and beyond the requirements of cleaning but still doesn’t have a set date to reopen.
