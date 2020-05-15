Home
Gyms allowed to reopen under Oregon’s phase one plan

GRANTS PASS — While gyms are allowed to open beginning tomorrow, locally-owned gyms tell us they’re not rushing back.

Club Northwest in Grants Pass says there still isn’t enough information about what is and isn’t safe to do for gyms. It wants to keep its members and staff safe, so it’s going above and beyond the requirements of cleaning but still doesn’t have a set date to reopen.

“We just don’t feel comfortable having a specific date right now, I can tell you this we will open on the best date for our team and our greatest members,” Club Northwest Owner and Founder, Scott Draper said.
Medford-based Superior Athletic Club released a statement on its Facebook page today. It said all clubs will open at it’s regularly scheduled time on Monday. That does not include the pool, spa, sauna, showers or child care.

