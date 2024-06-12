Habitat for Humanity trailer stolen from Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – An equipment trailer worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley worksite over the weekend.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, a dark SUV pulled into Dove Place in Rogue River and made off with a white trailer carrying tools and equipment.

The next morning at about 5 a.m. a resident and Habitat family noticed the trailer missing and contacted Habitat for Humanity, which then contacted Rogue River police. A ring doorbell captured the SUV leaving the cul-de-sac with the trailer.

Habitat for Humanity told NBC5 News, the estimated cost of the trailer and equipment is just under $20,000. The trailer was insured but this will setback construction momentarily. Habitat for Humanity Rogue Valley Director of Programs and Operations Brandon Thoms says they will be back later this week to continue building.

“Not only is it disappointing and a setback for what we do as a mission. I guess from a sentimental standpoint, that trailer has been with us for well over 50 builds, and people that are no longer with us that have past away helped adapt that trailer and modify it for what we need.”

Six years ago, the very same trailer was broken into in Medford and supplies and equipment were stolen, so they reinforced it to stop that from happening. Thoms said, “we work so hard to scrounge every dollar and every donation to help put the pieces together. It’s challenging.”

The trailer is a 1999 White Interstate Trailer measuring 7 feet by 16 feet with ladder racks. The plate number is U262185. The trailer has Habitat for Humanity branded on both sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rogue River Police Department at 541-582-4931 with case number RRPD #24530.

